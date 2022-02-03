UP Elections: Mayawati Says BSP Will Repeat 2007 Victory, But It's a Long Shot

Mayawati sent three important messages from Agra to her supporters.

First, she is an active player in the elections. “The other parties are misusing media, and surveys to create an atmosphere in their favour. They say Mayawati is not being seen anywhere in UP during elections. Such news flashes have become common. But truth is that I have been in Lucknow for the last one year,” she said.

Second, she claimed that the BSP was deceived in the last elections. “A few of the senior leaders of the party shifted sides last time and backstabbed us. Many dummy candidates were fielded to affect the result of the BSP. This time, I have met each of the party candidates personally, so that there is no backstabbing,” she said, hinting at Swami Prasad Maurya.

Third, she claimed that efforts are being made to break the morale of her party cadre. “There is an effort to break the morale of the cadre of the party. I am very much in this election, but there's a lot of misinformation being spread about me. I went to Delhi only for two days when my mother passed away. Last year, I have strengthened the cadre at booth level and prepared new faces to take the fight ahead. You should not get misguided by anyone and remember, do not eat on election day till you have cast your vote,” she said.