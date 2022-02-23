UP Polls Phase 4: Voting Begins in 59 Seats, Fate of 624 Candidates To Be Sealed

UP Polls 4th Phase LIVE
Voting in the fourth phase of the Uttar Pradesh (UP) Assembly elections commenced at 7 am on Wednesday, 23 February. PM Modi took to Twitter to urge voters to come out and exercise their right to vote.
Polling in this phase, which includes the five prime seats in the capital city of Lucknow, will span over nine districts and 59 constituencies.
The voters from following districts will cast their vote on Wednesday: Lakhimpur Kheri, Pilibhit, Sitapur, Hardoi, Unnao, Lucknow, Rae Bareli, Banda, and Fatehpur. These districts cover 16 reserved constituencies.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its ally Apna Dal (Sonelal) had won 52 out of the 59 seats voting in this phase in 2017, while the Samajwadi Party (SP) had won four
Seven out of nine districts going to the polls are in the Awadh region, while Pilibhit is in Rohilkhand and Banda in Bundelkhand
Voting is scheduled to continue till 6 pm
As polling began on Wednesday, PM Modi took to Twitter to urge all voters "to use their precious votes to contribute to strengthening democracy".
Voting will begun for the fourth phase of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, at 7 am on Wednesday.
Here's a look at the most notable candidates and the focal constituencies for the fourth phase.
Lakhimpur: A large population of farmers and Sikhs resides in this constituency, which became the hotbed of conflict in October last year after Union Minister Ajay Mishra's son allegedly ran over four farmers with his car in the area. Lakhimpur had been under the hold of the SP from 1996-2012, when sitting BJP MLA and party nominee for the seat Yogesh Verma had been elected.
Lucknow Central: A grand seat in UP's capital city, this Assembly constituency will witness a tough contest between the BJP and the SP. UP Minister Brajesh Pathak, the incumbent MLA for this seat, had defeated SP's Ravidas Mehrotra by a small margin of 5,094 votes in 2017.
Sitapur: This seat is a former bastion of the SP, which had been wrested from its 20-year-long hold by the BJP in 2017. Rakesh Rathore 'Guru' of the BJP had ousted SP stalwart Radhey Shyam Jaiswal, who had been elected to the seat four times since 1996. The seat will host a close battle between the two again in the 2022 Assembly elections.
Rae Bareli: A Congress stronghold for the most part of the last five decades, this high-profile constituency had been won by Aditi Singh, who recently defected from the INC to the BJP. Her father, Akhilesh Singh, had served as the MLA for Rae Bareli seat since 1993. The party has now fielded a well-known local doctor Manish Singh Chauhan, who will compete against BJP's Aditi Singh.
