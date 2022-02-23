UP Polls Phase 4: Voting Begins in 59 Seats, Fate of 624 Candidates To Be Sealed

Here's a look at the most notable candidates and the focal constituencies for the fourth phase.

Lakhimpur: A large population of farmers and Sikhs resides in this constituency, which became the hotbed of conflict in October last year after Union Minister Ajay Mishra's son allegedly ran over four farmers with his car in the area. Lakhimpur had been under the hold of the SP from 1996-2012, when sitting BJP MLA and party nominee for the seat Yogesh Verma had been elected.

Lucknow Central: A grand seat in UP's capital city, this Assembly constituency will witness a tough contest between the BJP and the SP. UP Minister Brajesh Pathak, the incumbent MLA for this seat, had defeated SP's Ravidas Mehrotra by a small margin of 5,094 votes in 2017.

Sitapur: This seat is a former bastion of the SP, which had been wrested from its 20-year-long hold by the BJP in 2017. Rakesh Rathore 'Guru' of the BJP had ousted SP stalwart Radhey Shyam Jaiswal, who had been elected to the seat four times since 1996. The seat will host a close battle between the two again in the 2022 Assembly elections.

Rae Bareli: A Congress stronghold for the most part of the last five decades, this high-profile constituency had been won by Aditi Singh, who recently defected from the INC to the BJP. Her father, Akhilesh Singh, had served as the MLA for Rae Bareli seat since 1993. The party has now fielded a well-known local doctor Manish Singh Chauhan, who will compete against BJP's Aditi Singh.