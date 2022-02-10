Polling Day: 7.93% Turnout Till 9 AM After Voting Kicks Off in Western UP

The first phase of the seven-phase election in Uttar Pradesh began at 7 am on Thursday, 10 February, with 58 Assembly seats in 11 districts – spanning the Jat-dominant belt of western UP – going to the polls.
(Image: The Quint/Kamran Akhter)
Voting will continue till 6 pm, and the counting of votes will take place on 10 March.
The 11 districts where the elections are being held today are Shamli, Hapur, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Muzaffarnagar, Meerut, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Bulandshahr, Aligarh, Mathura, and Agra.
The UP state assembly polls are essentially a contest between the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Samajwadi Party (SP)-Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) alliance
There are a total of 623 candidates contesting in the 58 constituencies in the first phase
In the 2017 elections, the BJP had won 53 seats out of 58, while the SP and the BSP had got two seats each, and the RLD had won one seat.
Some persons with disability cast their votes at the polling station in Ghaziabad district, the EC shared on Twitter.
A total of 7.93 percent voter turnout was recorded till 9 am in 58 assembly seats in 11 districts of western Uttar Pradesh.
As per the voter turnout percentage released by the Election Commission, the voter turnout for various regions is as follows:
Agra: 7.53%
Aligarh: 8.26%
Baghpat: 8.93%
Bulandshahr: 7.51%
Gautam Buddh Nagar: 8.33%
Ghaziabad: 7.37%
Hapur: 8.20%
Mathura: 8.30%
Meerut: 8.44%
Muzaffarnagar: 7.50%
Shamli: 7.70%
West UP is where the Muzaffarnagar riots took place in 2013, creating a communal divide that has lasted years. But it is also the region that was the epicenter of the farmers' protest against the Narendra Modi government's farm laws in 2020-21.
Has the farmers' protest created solidarities across communities or does the communal divide between Jats and Muslims still stand? How are the various political parties, especially the BJP and the Samajwadi Party-Rashtriya Lok Dal negotiating the fluid communal equations in the region
We tried to explore this in our ground report from Muzaffarnagar in which we spoke at length to both Jat and Muslim farmers. Read it here.
"My dear sisters and brothers of western Uttar Pradesh, use the power of votes for your issues and for building a better future for the state. Best wishes to all my colleagues, workers and candidates of UP Congress - You should be proud that after 30 years we are fighting with our strength on all seats," Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi, who has led the party's poll campaign in the state, said in a tweet.
A graphic released by the EC indicates that out of the 2.28 crore voters in the first phase, 1.24 crore voters are male while the rest are women. Out of the 623 candidates, 73 are women.
In the first phase, polling will take place at 26,027 booths.
"A warm welcome to all of you in the first phase of voting today in 58 assembly constituencies of 11 districts in western UP for the general elections to the UP assembly. It is time to decide whether the coming five years in UP will be full of sorrow and helplessness for you as before or you will be able to save yourself," Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati said in a tweet.
The Samajwadi Party has said that the Bulandshahr district seat of Anupshahr saw women voters being harassed, and has urged the Election Commission to take cognizance.
"Anupshahr-67, the assembly of Bulandshahr district, but the officers are abusing women voters. Take immediate cognizance, take action, ensure smooth and fair polling," it said in a tweet, tagging the EC.
"There has been a long queue at booth number 82 of Kithor-46 assembly seat of Meerut, but the officials are not starting the voting. The Election Commission is requested to take immediate cognizance and ensure smooth voting," the party said in another tweet.
"Polling process has started at all booths. Some complaints regarding EVMs received from some random booths, we are replacing those machines and resolving their matter. Peaceful polling underway, no law and order situation anywhere," Shamli District Magistrate Jasjit Kaur was quoted as saying by ANI.
Pankaj Singh: The incumbent MLA in the Noida Assembly seat and son of Defence Minister Pankaj Singh is aiming for a second straight term.
Mriganka Singh: The eldest daughter of three-time BJP MLA Hukum Singh, Mriganka lost the 2017 Assembly polls from Kairana to SP's Nahid Hasan by 21,162 votes.
Baby Rani Maurya: Former Uttarakhand Governor Baby Rani Maurya is the BJP's candidate from the Agra Rural Assembly seat.
Sandeep Singh: The current Minister of State for Education in UP and the grandson of Kalyan Singh, Sandeep won the 2017 Assembly polls from Atrauli by a huge margin of 50,967 votes.
The fate of nine ministers in the Yogi Adityanath-led BJP government in UP will be decided in the first phase. They are Suresh Rana, Atul Garg, Shrikant Sharma, Sandeep Singh, Anil Sharma, Kapil Dev Agarwal, Dinesh Khatik, Dr GS Dharmesh, and Chaudhary Laxmi Narain.
"I am confident that the citizens will vote in favour of Bharatiya Janata Party for good governance in the state," the BJP candidate from Agra Rural, Baby Rani Maurya," was quoted as saying by ANI.
"I urge citizens to come out to vote today. Model polling booths established, and paramilitary forces deployed and videography being done at all polling booths. All COVID-19 protocols being followed at polling booths," District Magistrate of Gautam Buddh Nagar Suhas LY was quoted as saying by ANI.
"Free the country from all fear- Come out, vote!" tweeted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi as polling began in western Uttar Pradesh.
"Police and administrative officers doing rounds since morning. 129 Company Force of CAPF deployed on all booths. No booth in the district where CAPF isn't deployed. Civil Police and Home Guard jawans also deployed as per EC's guidelines," Superintendent Agra City Vikash Kumar was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.
UP Medical, Health, and Family Welfare Minister Atul Garg cast his vote at a polling booth in Kavi Nagar, Ghaziabad, as the first phase of the Uttar Pradesh Election began.
"Today is the first phase of polling in Uttar Pradesh. I appeal to all the brothers and sisters of this phase to vote in maximum numbers to elect a government that will give you security, respect and good governance along with development in the state. Your one vote is the basis of bright future of Uttar Pradesh," Home Minister Amit Shah tweeted on Thursday morning.
"Today is the first phase of the great ritual of democracy. This ritual would not be complete without the sacrifice of your invaluable vote. Your one vote will strengthen the resolve of a crime-free, fear-free, riot-free Uttar Pradesh. That's why 'vote first then refreshment' then any other work...," Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath tweeted on polling day morning.
"Today is the first phase of voting in the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections. I request all the voters to participate enthusiastically in this holy festival of democracy by following the rules of COVID. Remember - pehle matdaan, phir jalpaan (vote first, then refreshments)," Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted on the morning of the polling day.
The Election Commission of India has issued COVID-19 guidelines for voters exercising their franchise amid the ongoing pandemic.
Measures such as the usage of sanitizers, thermal scanner, masks, and gloves have been announced by the EC. Social distancing, token system, and other measures will be followed at polling booths to avoid queues.
Noida: In Noida, BJP's UP vice-president Pankaj Singh will face a challenge from SP's Sunil Choudhary, Congress' Pankhuri Pathak, and Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) Pankaj Awana.
Muzaffarnagar: The BJP is fielding sitting MLA and Minister Kapil Dev Aggarwal from the seat and the SP-RLD alliance has decided to field Saurabh, and the Congress has fielded Subodh Sharma.
Baghpat: The SP-RLD alliance will be fielding Ahmad Hameed, the son of former Energy Minister late Nawab Kokab Hameed, from the Baghpat seat. Yogesh Dhama is the BJP's candidate for the seat. Meanwhile, the Congress party has fielded Anil Dev Tyagi.
Mathura: The BJP has fielded Shrikant Sharma, Power Minister in the outgoing government, from Mathura. Meanwhile, the Congress has fielded Pradeep Mathur from the seat. So far, only the BJP or the Congress has held the seat. The SP has fielded former MLA Devendra Agarwal from the seat and will be looking to make its debut from the Mathura seat this year.
Atrauli: The BJP has reposed its faith in Sandeep Singh. Meanwhile, the SP has fielded Viresh Yadav from the seat, and the Congress has fielded Dharmendra Lodhi from the seat.
Kairana: The SP-Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) alliance recently announced Nahid Hasan as their candidate from the Kairana Assembly seat of UP's Shamli district. Meanwhile, the BJP has fielded Mriganka Singh from the seat.
Thana Bhawan: UP Cane Development Minister and BJP leader Suresh Rana will face a challenge from Congress' Satya Sayyam Saini and RLD's Ashraf Ali, the former chairperson of the Jalalabad civic body, for the Thana Bhawan seat.
