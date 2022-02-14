As UP Votes for 2nd Phase, Yogi Says '80 vs 20' Remark Not in Religious Context

UP Polls 2nd Phase LIVE
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
As voting began for the second phase of Uttar Pradesh elections, CM Yogi Adityanath in an interview to ANI said that the the '80-20' remark that he had made in an election rally was not in a religious context.
The polling for the second phase of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections began on Monday, 14 February, with votes being cast in 55 constituencies across nine districts. The polling will be held till 6 pm.
Uttar Pradesh is witnessing a power tussle between the Yogi Adityanath-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Samajwadi Party-RLD alliance led by Akhilesh Yadav and Jayant Chaudhary, the Congress led by Priyanka Gandhi , and former chief minister Mayawati's Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP).
There are 586 candidates in the fray in this phase of the polls, with seats spread across nine districts of Saharanpur, Bijnor, Moradabad, Sambhal, Rampur, Amroha, Badaun, Bareilly, and Shahjahanpur.
The sensitive constituencies in Bijnor are Nagina and Dhampur.
Special focus will be given to Deoband, Rampur Maniharan, and Gangoh constituencies in Saharanpur, and Sambhal and Asmoli in Sambhal.
Speaking to ANI, Adityanath also attacked Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra saying that the siblings are enough to destroy the Congress party.
Targeting former CM and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav over his claims of "political witch-hunt" against Opposition leader by the state government, he said: "Even Akhilesh doesn't want Azam Khan to come out of jail because it will pose a threat to his position. The state government has nothing to do with these cases whether they are related to Azam Khan or anyone else. It is the court that grants bail."
Lauding the efforts of the party for five years in cleaning UP's politics, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath told ANI that the BJP changed the course of politics in the state.
"The BJP has released its 'Lok Kalyan Sankalp Patra' which talks about nationalism, all-around development, and welfare of the poor. It will be implemented with full honesty. PM Modi has changed the agenda of politics in India," he said.
Attacking the Opposition, he said that politics earlier revolved around caste, religion, and family but has now transformed into, development and good governance for the poor, villages, women, farmers, and youth.
Targeting West Bengal and Kerala over post-poll violence, Yogi Adityanath told ANI that no such incidents have taken place in Uttar Pradesh after polls.
"The First phase of Assembly elections concluded peacefully. Was there any incident of violence in UP? Earlier, riots took place, anarchy prevailed and hooliganism was at its peak. Do polls happen in Bengal as peacefully?" he said.
"Barbarism was unleashed on BJP workers in the last Bengal Assembly polls. Booths were captured and hundreds were killed. It all happened in Kerala also. There were a lot of violence and political killings in both these states. Did it happen in UP?" he added.
Reacting to AIMIM Chief and MP Asaduddin Owaisi's comment that a 'hijab-clad woman might become India's Prime Minister some day,' UP CM Yogi Adityanath said that the Modi government ensured that laws of the Constitution take precedence over the Shariat laws.
"PM Modi has scrapped triple talaq to free the daughters, to give them their rights and respect that they are entitled to. The government ensured that the system won't be run as per the Shariat but only according to the Constitution," he said.
"The system should run as per the Constitution. We can't impose our personal religious beliefs and choices on the country and its institutions. Can I ask all employees in UP to wear 'bhagwa'? Dress code must be enforced in schools," he said.
Reacting to the Opposition's 'thoko raaj' remark against the BJP government in UP, Yogi Adityanath in an interview to ANI said that every person should fear the law.
"Before 2017, there were riots every 3-4 days, with curfew being in force for months. On the contrary, no riots have taken place and no curfew was imposed in the last five years," he said.
"It is a reaction to action. I said that 80 percent people are with the BJP and 20 percent always oppose us and they will do so this time too. I didn't say it in the context of religion or caste," he said.
"The 20 percent includes people with negative mentality who always oppose us and support the mafias and criminals. After the first phase of polls, it is clear that this election is truly '80 vs 20'," he added.
He also said that after the first phase of elections, the scenario has become clear that BJP will form the government again in UP with an overwhelming majority.
Yogi Adityanath further said that the 'double-engine government' will return to power in UP and that the BJP is achieve the 300-mark.
Babloo Kumar, SSP Moradabad said that security has been tightened in Moradabad in the wake of polling.
"CPMF is deployed at all 1138 polling booths of the district. We have made a call centre in addition to the police control room. We have directed police officials to surveillance through drones in the densely populated areas," he told ANI.
Voting at polling station number 407 in Damkhoda village of Bareilly Assembly constituency yet to begin due to a glitch in the EVM, ANI reported.
UP Minister and BJP candidate from Shahjahanpur, Suresh Kumar Khanna offered prayers at Hanuman Dham temple Shahjahanpur.
PM Narendra Modi took to Twitter to urge voters to vote in large numbers in the three states.
"Polling will be held across Uttarakhand, Goa and in parts of Uttar Pradesh. I call upon all those whose are eligible to vote today to do so in record numbers and strengthen the festival of democracy," he tweeted.
While additional force will be deployed at all the 'sensitive' polling booths in the eight constituencies, the social media cell will keep a tab on fake information and inflammatory posts.
Additional DG (law and order) Prashant Kumar, said, "The C-Plan smartphone application will also be used to keep a tab on anti-social elements by linking 10 select people of each village with the DGP control room."
Polling for the first phase of the Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh ended at 6 pm on Thursday, with the state recording a voting turnout of 60.51 percent. As many as 623 candidates were in the fray and around 2.27 crore people were eligible to vote in this phase, covering a total of 58 constituencies spread across 11 districts.
A majority of the areas going to the polls in the second phase have a sizeable Muslim population and are considered to be the strongholds of the Samajwadi Party.
