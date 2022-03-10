'UP Voted for BJP's Model of Nationalism, Progress, Governance': Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh (UP) Election 2022 6th Phase Voting Live: UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath poses for the camera after casting his vote on Thursday.
Photo: PTI
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Yogi Adityanath on Thursday, 10 March, thanked the public and party workers in his speech after a landslide victory in the Assembly elections.
"Everyone had their eyes on UP, since it is the most populous state in the country. I am thankful to the people for making us win with an overwhelming majority," he said.
Adityanath won his maiden Assembly election from Gorakhpur Urban constituency by over 100500 votes. He was up against Samajwadi Party's Sabhawati Shukla, Bahujan Samaj Party's Khwaja Shamsuddin, Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad Ravan, and Congress' Chetna Pandey.
Yogi, in his address, said that people had rejected the "misinformation that was being peddled for the past three-four days" and voted overwhelmingly for the BJP.
"For the first time, seven phases of the elections and counting have gone peacefully. It sets a great precedent," he said, "When we were fighting COVID, they (Opposition) were conspiring against us."
"I would like to thank the Election Commission as well. This victory is a win for PM Modi’s policies and people trust PM Modi and have granted another chance to serve better," he added.
