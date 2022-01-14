UP Polls: SP-RLD Alliance Announces First List of Candidates

Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) chief Jayant Singh Chaudhary and Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav. Image used for representational purposes.
(Photo Courtesy: Jayant Chaudhary/Twitter)
The Samajwadi Party-Rashtriya Lok Dal (SP-RLD) alliance on Thursday, 13 January, made public their first list of candidates for the first phase of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. The alliance has announced 29 candidates, with SP contesting in 10 seats and RLD contesting in 19.
All the candidates are contesting in seats in Western UP, the polling for which will take place in the first phase of the elections, on 10 February.
Polling will be carried out in UP in a total of seven phases, and the result will be declared on 10 March.
THE SAMAJWADI PARTY CANDIDATES
The 10 candidates fielded by SP are:
Kunwar Singh from Agra Cantt
Madhusudan Sharma from Bah
Amarpal Sharma from Sahibabad
Aslam Chaudhary from Dhaulana
Salman Saeed from Kol
Zafar Alam from Aligarh
Nahid Hassan from Kairana
Pankaj Malik from Charthawal
Shahid Manzoor from Kithaur
Rafeeq Ansari from Meerut.
THE RLD CANDIDATES
Meanwhile, RLD has fielded:
Pradeep Chaudhary (Guddu) from Sadabad
Tejpal Singh from Chhata
Pritam Singh from Govardhan
Mahesh Kumar Jatav from Agra (Rural)
Sikri Brijesh Chahar from Fatehpur
Rautan Singh from Khairagarh
Sudesh Sharma from Modinagar
Madan Bhaiyya from Loni.
Gajraj Singh from Hapur
Avtar Singh Bhadana from Jewar
Haji Yunus from Bulandshahr
Dilnawaz Khan from Syana
Bhagwati Prasad Suryavanshi from Khair
Prasann Chudhary from Shamli
Anil Kumar from Purqazi
Rajpal Singh Saini from Khatauli
Munshi Ram from Nahtaur
Ahmad Hameed from Baghpat
Babita Devi from Baldev
Babita Devi is, so far, the only woman candidate announced by the alliance.
IN THE RUN-UP TO POLLS...
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday, 13 January, released the party's first list of candidates for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls. A total of 125 candidates were announced.
Out of the 125 candidates, 40 percent (50 candidates) were women, and 40 percent were youth leaders.
These included the Unnao rape victim’s mother, activist Sadaf Jafar from Lucknow Central, and ASHA worker Poonam Pandey from Shahjahanpur.
Meanwhile, BJP leader Swami Prasad Maurya is slated to join the Samajwadi Party (SP) on Friday. His resignation from the Yogi Adityanath-led government in the state has triggered a slew of exits from the BJP, including those figures that may be of consequence to the election.
