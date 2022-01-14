UP Polls: SP-RLD Alliance Announces First List of Candidates

The Samajwadi Party-Rashtriya Lok Dal (SP-RLD) alliance on Thursday, 13 January, made public their first list of candidates for the first phase of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. The alliance has announced 29 candidates, with SP contesting in 10 seats and RLD contesting in 19.

All the candidates are contesting in seats in Western UP, the polling for which will take place in the first phase of the elections, on 10 February.

Polling will be carried out in UP in a total of seven phases, and the result will be declared on 10 March.