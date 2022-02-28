UP Polls Phase 5 Roundup: 53.98% Turnout, Dy CM KP Maurya Casts His Vote

UP Dy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya poses after casting his vote in Prayagraj on Sunday, 27 February.
(Photo: PTI)
Polling in the fifth phase of the seven-phase Uttar Pradesh (UP) elections ended on Sunday, 27 February, with 53.98% percent voter turnout recorded till 5 pm. The voting had started at 7 am.
There were 692 candidates in the fray for this phase of the elections, which spanned over 12 districts and 61 constituencies.
Some of the key districts where votes were cast in this phase were Amethi, Ayodhya, Bahraich, Barabanki, Chitrakoot, Gonda, and Kaushambi.
In addition, one seat in Raebareli district, where voting took place on 23 February, also went to the polls in this phase.
The highest turnout was recorded in Chitrakoot District at 59.64 percent.
Here is a record of the voter turnout, as shared by the EC at various times of the day:
9 am: 8.02%
11 am: 21.39%
1 pm: 34.83
3 pm: 46.28%
5 pm: 53.98%
The constituency of Ayodhya, which has always been a hotbed of politics and played a crucial role in the BJP's meteoric rise, went to vote on Sunday.
This was the first major election since the landmark 2019 Supreme Court verdict on the Ramjanambhoomi-Babri Masjid case.
The seat has always given the saffron party an edge since 1991.
Since 2017, Ayodhya has also witnessed geographical expansion, with the district formerly known as Faizabad also given that name.
Only once, in 2012, did SP manage to get a hold of the district, losing to BJP again in 2017, when BJP's Ved Prakash Gupta defeated SP's Tej Narayan Pandey by a margin of 50,440 votes.
Gupta again went against Pandey on Sunday.
Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya on Sunday cast his vote at a polling booth in Prayagraj. He was contesting from Sirathu.
"I appeal to the people to vote in as many numbers as possible. We will secure 300+ seats and form government," Maurya said.
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, on Sunday, appealed to the people to vote responsibly and keep the progress of the state in mind while casting their votes.
Taking to Twitter, she wrote, “My dear sisters and brothers of UP, while voting, remember that your one vote can play an important role in the progress of the state, employment for the youth, welfare of farmers, women empowerment and can help to make policies in the interest of the public.”
Prime Narendra Modi, too, took to Twitter to request all voters to exercise their franchise and cast their votes.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)