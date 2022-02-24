UP Polls Phase 4 Highlights: 59.88% Turnout, Mayawati & Rajnath Singh Cast Votes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday hit out at rivals during his rallies in Baranki and Ayodhya districts, saying that they only care about "vote bank" politics and turn a blind eye to the problems of Muslim women suffering due to triple talaq.

PM Modi took a jab at rivals for claiming that they can understand people's pain more than those who have no family and said that UP and the entire country is family.

Meanwhile, while addressing a rally in Bahraich, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav took a jibe at CM Yogi Adityanath, saying that he has booked a flight ticket from Lucknow to Gorakhpur for 11 March.