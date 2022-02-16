UP Polls Phase 2: How the Trends in Minority Seats May Spell Trouble for BJP

The second phase of the political battle in Uttar Pradesh is over. On Monday, 14 February, 2.02 crore voters decided the fate of 586 candidates on 55 crucial Assembly seats in nine districts.

Till 5 pm on Monday, the average polling percentage of the second phase stood at 60.44 and hinted at the emerging political scenario in Lucknow.

The hijab row started in Karnataka and engulfed the whole of north India at a time when votes for phase 2 were being polled in UP. Muslim voters form a sizeable chunk in the nine districts that went to poll in this phase. Rampur and Moradabad have around 50 percent Muslim voters followed by Bijnore with 43 percent, Saharanpur 42 percent, Amroha 41 percent, Sambhal 33 percent, and 23 percent in Bandau.