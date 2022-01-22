UP Polls: Owaisi Declares Alliance With Babu Singh Kushwaha, Bharat Mukti Morcha

Ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday, 22 January, announced an alliance with Babu Singh Kushwaha and Bharat Mukti Morcha.

Addressing the media, Owaisi said that if voted to power, the alliance will have two chief ministers, one from the OBC community and another from the Dalit community.

He also said that there will be three deputy CMs, including one from the Muslim community.