UP Polls: CM Yogi Adityanath Files Nomination From Gorakhpur Urban

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath filed his nomination from the Gorakhpur Assembly Constituency on Friday, 4 February. Adityanath is contesting his first Assembly election as he has been a member of the Legislative Council during his term as the chief minister.

Assembly elections in UP will be held in seven phases, starting from 10 February, with the last phase scheduled on 7 March.

In a show of strength, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, and Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) state president Swatantradev Singh were also present with Adityanath at the district collectorate office.