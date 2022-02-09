UP Polls Phase 1: Battle for 58 Seats of Western UP Begins Tomorrow

Meanwhile, the SP and the RLD have tried to take advantage of the nostalgia factor of the once-held camaraderie between the Jat and the Muslim communities.

However, things began to go downhill when the tickets for the first phase of polls were announced.

Six assembly constituencies lie in Muzaffarnagar, a district with a 40 percent Muslim population. And yet, not one of the candidates fielded here by the SP-RLD alliance was from the Muslim community. This did not go down well with some in the community.

The 'secular' parties and alliances are also often accused of meting out a step-motherly treatment to the Muslims.