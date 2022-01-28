UP Polls | 'We're Sons of Farmers': Akhilesh, Jayant Promise Funds; Slam BJP

After about half an hour of delay in Delhi earlier in the afternoon, which Akhilesh Yadav alleged was a BJP ploy to stop him from going to Muzaffarnagar, the Samajwadi Party (SP) chief addressed a joint press conference with the RLD supremo Jayant Chaudhary in the evening.

Announcing a host of schemes for the farming community if voted to power, the duo promised 300 units of free electricity and free of cost electric supply for irrigation.

"A Farmers Corpus Fund and Farm Revolving Fund will also be created to disburse the payments of the produce on time," Akhilesh added.