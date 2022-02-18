UP Polls: Akhilesh Responds to the 'Dynast' Label, Says 'BJP Has Been Subdued'

Akhilesh Yadav in a rally during the UP election campaign.
(Photo Courtesy: Akhilesh Yadav/ Twitter)
Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav lashed out at Amit Shah's remark of 'SP being a dyanstic party' on Friday, 18 February, saying that only a person who has a family would understand its pain.
"They are terming me a 'ghor pariwarvadi' (ultimate dynast). A person who has a family understands the pain of the family. The BJP leaders do not have any family, will they be able to feel the pain of families? Only a family person can understand his responsibility. A family person can understand what inflation is. People who have families are sitting here and they can feel (pain of) price rise. The youth feel (pain of) joblessness," he said, while addressing an election meeting in Jalaun in Uttar Pradesh.
Akhilesh's comments came a day after Home Minister Amit Shah, in a rally in Karhal, called him a dynast, who "cared only for his family, and not even the other members of their community or the backward classes."
Akhilesh's remarks in the rally on Friday were largely a response to the same.
Uttar Pradesh voted on 10 February and 14 February. The next phase is scheduled for February 20. Jalaun, the constituency where Akhilesh addressed the voters on Friday, will go to polls on the same date.
The SP chief also slammed the BJP for letting the big industrialists walk away with money deposited by people during demonetisation.
"A few days ago, an industrialist fled after taking more than ₹ 22,000 crore from 28 banks... Since the formation of the BJP government, big industrialists have fled after taking money from banks. Where do the industrialists fled belong to?" Yadav asked in the rally.
Akhilesh further said that only inflation and corruption had doubled under the present regime, and not the "income of the farmers and employment which the BJP had promised."
(With inputs from PTI.)