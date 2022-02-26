UP Polls 2022 Phase 5: KP Maurya in Fray for Polling, Ayodhya to See Voting

Ayodhya: The district that has always been a hotbed of politics and played a crucial role in the BJP's meteoric rise will see an intense contest on Sunday. This will be the first major election since the landmark 2019 Supreme Court verdict on the Ramjanambhoomi-Babri Masjid case. The seat has always given the saffron party an edge since 1991.

Since 2017, Ayodhya has also witnessed geographical expansion, with the district formerly known as Faizabad also given that name.

Only once, in 2012, did SP manage to get a hold of the district, losing to BJP again in 2017, when BJP's Ved Prakash Gupta defeated SP's Tej Narayan Pandey by a margin of 50,440 votes. Gupta, now, will once again go against Pandey.

BJP's strategy has centred around Hindutva politics, fast-paced development in the 'new Ayodhya' and how the party has ensured the construction of the Ram Mandir, fulfilling its long-due promise. While the BJP decided not to field Yogi Adityanath from Ayodhya, the party would be hoping the construction of the Ram Temple would help them win the votes of the people in the district and those in the nearby regions.

They will also bank on law and order issues, free ration, and successful implementation of the government's welfare schemes. The BJP is also trying to fan the fear that if SP comes to power, it will stop the construction of the Ram Temple.

Meanwhile, Akhilesh Yadav has gone hopping temples, and the party has said that Ram belongs to SP as much as anyone else. The party has also said it would build the temple better and faster. SP has employed a soft Hindutva strategy to counter the hardcore Hindutva push of the BJP.

While it has given fewer tickets to Muslim candidates this time, the party would still depend on the solidarity of the Muslims and the OBCs.