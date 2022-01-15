UP Polls: Can State With Highest Trans Population Get Them to Come Out and Vote?

As per the 2011 census, Uttar Pradesh has the highest number of people who identify as 'others' – 1,37,465 in total. But trans rights activists say the actual number would at least be five times.

Of this, if the state has only 7,292 people as registered voters, it only affirms that the community is not only neglected, but also not even considered a vote bank – which is a failure of the system.

Medical professional and activist Dr Aqsa Shaikh pointed that while a majority trans persons who belong to the hijra or kinnar community would identify with the 'other' option, along with those who do not conform to binary genders, many would want to identify with their desired gender.