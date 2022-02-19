UP Phase 3 Polls Enter 'Yadav Belt', Mark Akhilesh's Maiden Electoral Contest

The electorate in Mainpuri, Etawah, Firozabad, Kasganj, Etah, Farrukhabad, Kannauj, and Auraiya still comprises a considerable population of Yadavs, making these regions the Akhilesh Yadav-led SP's forte.

The key constituencies in this phase are as follows:

Karhal: Mainpuri's Karhal Assembly constituency has been a stronghold of the SP since 1993, and was among the few seats retained by the party in 2017 when the BJP swept the elections. The constituency also assumes special significance in light of SP chief Akhilesh Yadav's first-ever nomination in the Assembly polls.

Jaswantnagar: Also a Yadav family forte that the BJP seeks to capture, Etawah's Jaswantnagar seat elected Mulayam Singh Yadav for four consecutive terms till 1993. His younger brother Shivpal Yadav has been ruling the constituency since 1996.

Hathras: This phase will also see voting in Hathras, a constituency reserved for candidates belonging to the Schedules Castes, where the tragic gang-rape of a Dalit woman in 2020 launched UP into months of unrest. The SP has referred to the Hathras assault case in their campaign multiple times, with Akhilesh Yadav observing 'Hathras ki Beti Smriti Divas' every month.

Sirsaganj: This constituency is a flashpoint between the two parties as it will witness a contest between the SP and an SP-turncoat, Hari Om Yadav, who has ruled the constituency on a Samajwadi ticket since 2012.