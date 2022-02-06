UP Elections 2022: Unemployed Graduates Make a Beeline for Work at Labour Chowks

"Even graduates come seeking MNREGA work," said Sanjeev Kumar Sagar, the Gram Pradhaan of Partapur village in Hapur.

He explained how graduates, who even have two degrees, are applying for temporary contractual jobs which pay Rs 6,000 every month and are meant for 12th-pass students.

These graduates have also resorted to queueing up at labour chowks, waiting for daily wage work for a measly sum. These jobs pay Rs 400 for a day's work, and even this work is not available on all days of the week.