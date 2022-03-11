Phase By Phase, How Many Seats Did BJP & SP Win? Which Were UP's Turning Points?

Out of the seven phases of the UP Assembly polls this year, which are the phases which turned out to be the make-or-break turning points of the election for the BJP and SP?
How did the two parties perform phase-wise, and what were the factors which helped the BJP repeat a saffron sweep of Uttar Pradesh?
Here are the phase-wise results.
Phase 1 (58 seats) - BJP+: 46 (all BJP), SP+: 12 (SP: 5, RLD: 7)
Phase 2 (55 seats) - BJP+: 32 (all BJP), SP+: 23 (all SP)
Phase 3 (59 seats) - BJP+: 44 (BJP: 41, ADS: 3), SP+: 15 (SP: 14, RLD: 1)
Phase 4 (59 seats) - BJP+: 49 (BJP: 48, ADS: 1), SP+: 10 (all SP)
Phase 5 (61 seats) - BJP+: 36 (BJP: 32:, ADS: 4), SP+: 22 (all SP), Others: 3 (Cong: 1, JSDL: 2)
Phase 6 (57 seats) - BJP+: 39 (BJP: 35, ADS: 1, NISHAD: 3), SP+: 16 (SP: 14, SBSP: 2), Others: 2 (BSP: 1, Cong: 1)
Phase 7 (54 seats) - BJP+: 27 (BJP: 21, ADS: 3, NISHAD: 3), SP+: 27 (SP: 23, SBSP: 4)
Total (403 seats) - BJP+: 273 (BJP: 255, ADS: 12, NISHAD: 6), SP+: 125 (SP: 111, RLD: 8, SBSP: 6), Others: 5 (Cong: 2, JSDL: 2, BSP: 1)
SP had hoped that its ally the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) would help bring their alliance a decisive edge over the BJP in west UP, what with the RLD's appeal among Jat voters of the region and the disaffection of those voters against the Modi government's farm laws.
Jayant Chaudhary's RLD won 7 seats in the first phase, with the SP winning 5. The RLD drastically improved its tally from just 1 seat in 2017, and with 8 new MLAs in all, the RLD is almost back to its numerical strength a decade ago. The party had won 9 seats in the 2012 Assembly polls and 10 in the 2007 election.
Phase 2 (55 seats) - BJP+: 32 (all BJP), SP+: 23 (all SP)
The SP had a very good showing in Phase 2 of the election, winning more than 40% of the 55 seats that went to polls on 14 February.
Statistically, this was SP's second-best phase out of the seven phases in this election.
The SP performed well in the Rohilkhand region, in places with a high Muslim population. In Rohilkhand, the BJP reduced its tally from 37 in 2017 to 30 in 2022, while the SP improved its total from 14 to 21.
Phase 3 (59 seats) - BJP+: 44 (BJP: 41, ADS: 3), SP+: 15 (SP: 14, RLD: 1)
That the BJP would do better than the SP in Phases 3 and 4 was expected, but it is the complete domination in these two phases that really took the election away from Akhilesh Yadav.
The red pocket in Phase 3 on the map shows Akhilesh Yadav and co. holding on to SP strongholds in Mainpuri and Etawah, and the party doing well in the adjoining areas of Firozabad and Auraiya as well. Barring this, Phase 3 was almost entirely a rout by the BJP.
Phase 4 (59 seats) - BJP+: 49 (BJP: 48, ADS: 1), SP+: 10 (all SP)
Over phases 4 and 5, in which several constituencies belonged to the Avadh and Bundelkhand regions, the BJP continued to perform very well. For example, in 2017, the BJP had won all 20 seats in the Bundelkhand region. This time too, they won 17 out of the 20, with SP winning the remaining 3. In the Avadh region on the whole, BJP won 54 of the 76 seats, with SP winning 21. The BSP and Congress presence here in 2017 (5 seats and 3 seats respectively) was almost entirely wiped out. In 2022, the BSP has been reduced to zero seats in Avadh and the Congress to 1, a reflection of the poor performance by both the parties this election. While Mayawati's BSP has only won 1 seat in the whole of UP, the Congress is only marginally better placed at 2 seats.
Phase 5 (61 seats) - BJP+: 36 (BJP: 32:, ADS: 4), SP+: 22 (all SP), Others: 3 (Cong: 1, JSDL: 2)
In Phase 5, the SP performed reasonably well in comparison to the BJP, winning 22 seats compared to the BJP alliance's 36. With a good showing in districts such as Kaushambi, Pratapgarh, Ayodhya and Sultanpur, the SP stemmed the rout that they faced in Phases 3 and 4, and added significantly to their overall tally.
Phase 6 (57 seats) - BJP+: 39 (BJP: 35, ADS: 1, NISHAD: 3), SP+: 16 (SP: 14, SBSP: 2), Others: 2 (BSP: 1, Cong: 1)
In the run-up to the election, the exodus of a string of OBC leaders from the BJP and their migration to the SP created quite the excitement in political circles. But the OBC neta exodus proved to be an overhyped phenomenon.
In all, the SP alliance managed to win 16 seats in Phase 5, far behind the BJP alliance's tally of 39.
Phase 7 (54 seats) - BJP+: 27 (BJP: 21, ADS: 3, NISHAD: 3), SP+: 27 (SP: 23, SBSP: 4)
This phase saw SP's best performance by far. The 54 seats in the final phase of the election were split exactly evenly between the two competing alliances.
Not just that, the SP's own tally of 23 seats outnumbered the BJP's total of 21 seats in this phase, making it the only phase where the SP outperformed the BJP.
SP had a clean sweep in the districts of Ambedkar Nagar and Azamgarh, winning all 10 seats in Azamgarh, and all 5 seats in Ambedkar Nagar.
In the 9 seats in Jaunpur, the SP alliance won 5 and the BJP alliance won 4.
4 out of the 6 seats won by a key SP ally, OP Rajbhar's Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party (SBSP) in this election were in Phase 7 (the other two were in Phase 6), further strengthening the SP tally in the final phase.
And this is what the final results map looks like. Take a look at UP's new political map in 2022, and compare it with the 2017 results below.
While saffron has undoubtedly swept UP again, the SP's rise from 47 seats to 111 and the Akhilesh-led alliance's tally of 125 seats has ensured that even as Yogi Adityanath returns to power, the BJP will have an Opposition with a decent numerical strength in the newly-formed UP Assembly.