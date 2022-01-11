UP Deputy CM Gets Defensive Over Haridwar Hate Speech, Throws Mic & Walks Away

In an interview with BBC Hindi released on Tuesday, 11 January, Uttar Pradesh (UP) Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya got visibly agitated at his interviewer when asked about the genocidal calls made against Muslims in Haridwar’s 'Dharma Sansad' and ended the interview by throwing off his mic.

Balancing on the tight rope between denial and ignorance of the continuing campaign against Muslims by Hindutva leaders, Maurya decided to climb down by saying, “Main baat nahi karta aapse! (I will not talk to you!).