UP’s Big Bellwethers: Which Seats Always Vote for Party That Wins the Election?

One seat in UP has elected the party that has gone on to form the government, for the last five Assembly elections!
There is one constituency in UP which has elected the party that has gone on to form the government for the last five Assembly elections.

Did you know that there are 28 such constituencies in Uttar Pradesh where for the last three Assembly elections, the party that wins these seats has ended up winning the election and forming the government in the state?

That means, these constituencies elected a BSP candidate in 2007, a SP candidate in 2012 and a BJP candidate in 2017! How's that for being an accurate bellwether?

What's more, there is one constituency in UP which has elected the party that has gone on to form the government for the last five Assembly elections - that's all the way back to the election of 1996!

Which constituency is it? Find out in this special interactive by The Quint on UP's biggest bellwethers.

Published: 09 Feb 2022,09:43 PM IST
