UP Elections: ‘Don't Waste Vote on Congress,' Says BSP Chief Mayawati

Calling the Congress a ‘vote-cutting’ party, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Sunday, 23 January, took a jibe at it after Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s hints that she might be the Congress’ CM face in the upcoming UP Assembly elections.
Mayawati said that the Congress will only split the non-Bharatiya Janata Party votes and urged the people to vote for the BSP instead.
She said that the party's CM face had "changed stand within a few hours", taking a jibe at Vadra's vague comments on whether she was the chief ministerial candidate of the Congress.
Mayawati tweeted, “In UP, parties like the Congress are vote-cutting parties in the eyes of the people.”
Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had dropped a big hint on Friday, 21 January, suggesting that she would be the party’s CM face for the Assembly elections.
Gandhi had said, "You can see my face everywhere, can't you?”
