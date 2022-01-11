BJP's Swami Prasad Maurya Joins SP: This is the Big Boost Akhilesh Yadav Needed

Four MLAs have already resigned along with Maurya:

Roshan Lal Verma - Tilhar (Shahjahanpur district)

Brajesh Prajapati - Tindwari (Banda district)

Bhagwati Prasad Sagar - Bilhaur (Kanpur district)

Vinay Shakya - Bidhuna (Auraiya district).

Maurya himself represents the Padrauna seat in Kushinagar district. At the very least, equations are likely to change in these five seats but the impact of Maurya's exit may be bigger as he's the tallest leader in his caste group.

Mauryas are part of the broader Kushwaha community. After Yadavs, Kurmis and Lodhs, they are said to be the most numerous OBC community.

There are two belts where they are said to be the most influential - in east UP districts like Kushinagar, Siddnarthnagar and Maharajganj. Then in the Etawah, Mainpuri, Kannauj districts of south west UP - where the Kushwahas are known as Shakyas.

In the second belt, Shakyas are the most numerous group after Yadavs.

As the community is traditionally associated with growing vegetables, often the Saini or Mali community gets allied with them in certain areas of West UP.

Maurya's entry into the SP is a significant boost for the party. So far, besides the addition of some Jat votes due to the alliance with the RLD and some increase in support from Rajbhars due to the SBSP, the major gains from SP were coming due to consolidation of anti-BJP votes.

Therefore, a big chunk of the gains were at the BSP and Congress' expense, especially among Muslim voters.

But if Maurya's entry brings a larger shift of key caste groups, it would mean a significant gain for the SP at the BJP's expense.

According to some estimates, it could change equations in 20-25 seats.

Of course, it won't be an easy transition. For instance, at least in the Etawah-Mainpuri belt, the BJP has successfully pit Shakyas against the domination of Yadavs. It remains to be seen if SP will be able to successfully reconcile the two.

A big gain for the SP would be in terms of narrative. Akhilesh Yadav's and Maurya's choice of words on Tuesday is important here - Yadav tweeted about "fight for social justice and equality" while Maurya and also Brajesh Prajapati blamed BJP for "neglect of Dalits, backward castes, farmers, unemployed youth and small and medium traders" in their resignation letters.

If SP is able to keep pushing this narrative, it could give the BJP serious reasons to worry.