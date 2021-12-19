SP Leaders' Phones Being Tapped, CM Adityanath Hears Recordings: Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav
((Photo Courtesy: Twitter/AkhileshYadav)
Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday, 19 December, alleged that the phones of several SP leaders are being tapped and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath "hears the recordings in the evening."
His comments come a day after the Income Tax Department conducted raids at the houses of Yadav's close aides, including SP national secretary and spokesperson Rajeev Rai.
"Yogi Adityanath himself hears the recordings in the evening. If you are contacting us you are also under radar," he added, addressing the journalists at the conference.
He further called the Adityanath-led government "unupyogi" government, adding that nothing can be expected from them.
On Saturday, Yadav had termed these raids "BJP's intimidation tactics before the elections."
"As the BJP's fear of defeat intensifies, so will the raids on the Opposition. But nothing will stop SP's chariot. All programmes will go on as planned," Yadav had said in a tweet.
"This is an old tactic used by the Congress, which is now being followed by the BJP. These institutions have been used to intimidate people, and today, the BJP is doing the same thing, because they have no new ways," the SP chief added.
(With inputs from NDTV)