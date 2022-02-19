SP Candidate From Ayodhya Arrested After Supporters Clash With BJP Workers

Abhay Singh, former MLA and Samajwadi Party (SP) candidate from Ayodhya's Gosaiganj Assembly constituency, was arrested after his supporters clashed with those of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Aarti Tiwari on Friday, 18 February.

The clash took place around 9:00 pm when their convoys reportedly came face to face, following which stone pelting and firing also took place. Singh was reportedly present at the spot when the clash broke out between the supporters of the two parties.