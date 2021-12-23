'Some Don't Want UP To Develop': PM Modi Targets Previous Govts in Varanasi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, 23 December, said that some, who see politics only through the lens of caste and religion, do not like the development that Uttar Pradesh has seen under the BJP-led government.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter/BJP4India)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, 23 December, said that some who see politics only through the lens of caste and religion, do not like the development that Uttar Pradesh has seen under the Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath-led BJP government.
Addressing a public programme in his Lok Sabha constituency, Varanasi, the prime minister said:
"These people never wanted UP to develop, UP to have a modern identity. Schools, colleges, hospitals, roads, water, electricity, houses for the poor, gas connections, toilets – they do not consider these as development," he added.
Hitting out against the previous state governments, Modi said, "This language of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayas is also out of their syllabus. In their syllabus - mafiaism, familyism. Illegal occupation of houses and lands is in their syllabus."
“The difference between what the people of UP got earlier and what the people of UP are getting from our government today is clear. We are enhancing the heritage of UP and also developing UP,” he further stated, adding, "But those who only think selfishly are not liking the development of UP. The situation is such that these people have started objecting to the development of Purvanchal, Baba Vishwanath Dham as well."
The comments come ahead of the Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, where retaining power is crucial for the BJP.
Prime Minister Modi laid the foundation stone of ‘Banas Dairy Sankul’ at the UP State Industrial Development Authority Food Park in Varanasi's Karkhiyaon on Wednesday.
"Spread across 30 acres of land, the Dairy will be built at a cost of about Rs 475 crores and will have a facility for processing 5 lakh litre of milk per day," as per a press release by the government.
He added that the strengthening of India's dairy sector is one of the top priorities of the government.
"How can our cities adopt a new body while maintaining the ancient identity, it is visible in Kashi. The projects whose foundation stone has been laid and dedicated today will give further impetus to the 'Bhavya Kashi-Divya Kashi' campaign," Modi was quoted as saying at the programme.
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Union Minister Dr Mahendra Nath Pandey were among those present at the occasion.