UP Assembly Polls: SP Writes to EC, Complains About CM Adityanath's Language

Ahead of the Uttar Pradesh elections, the Samajwadi Party (SP) has penned a letter to the Election Commission of India (ECI), requesting it to issue instructions to the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath, for proper usage of "language in accordance of the Model Code of Conduct."

According to the letter, the accusing party highlighted the warning given by the Uttar Pradesh CM, of how a "bulldozer will move against unsocial elements and mafia after 10 March", when the UP poll results will be declared.

SP also alleged that CM Yogi frequently addressed the party as “goons”, "ruffians" and “mafia” during campaigns, and that his language does not fall under the category of moderate, dignified, and polite speech.