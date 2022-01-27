SP Announces Names of 56 Candidates in 3rd List for UP Assembly Polls

The party had announced its second list with 159 candidates on Monday, 24 January, naming party chief Akhilesh Yadav, contesting from Karhal, and former BJP minister Dharam Singh Saini, who is slated to contest from Nakur.

Further, senior leader and previously jailed MP Azam Khan and his son Abdullah Azam Khan will contest from the Rampur and Suar seats, respectively.

The 2022 state Assembly elections will begin with the first phase of voting in Uttar Pradesh on 10 February and will end on 7 March, with the seventh and last phase of the polling in the state. The counting of votes will be held on 10 March.