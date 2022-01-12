Uttar Pradesh Elections: Huge Churn in Saharanpur, 4 Leaders Switch in 3 Days

Despite being the main choice of the Muslims in much of UP, SP has consistently underperformed in Saharanpur. In the past two decades, the party has never won more than one seat in the district. It won just two in 1996.

Significantly, no Muslim has been elected on an SP ticket in the district in any assembly election.

This is likely to change with the entry of of Imran Masood and Masood Akhtar. The SP is now well placed to replace the BSP and the Congress as the main claimant to the Muslim community's support in the district.

They are likely to contest from the Nakur and Saharanpur seats respectively.

Imran Masood is said to be the most popular Muslim leader in the district, though he lost the 2019 Lok Sabhe elections to BSP's Haji Fazlurrehman mainly due to the arithmetic of the Mahagathbandhan.

The SP already has a sitting MLA from the district - Sanjay Garg from the Saharanpur Nagar seat. Garg is still considered a strong candidate in his seat and gets some support from Vaishya and Brahmin voters in addition to Muslims. He was recently at the receiving end of a campaign by the BJP alleging that he had named a Shamshan Ghat in the city after a Muslim.

However, on the flipside for the SP-led alliance, Nauman Masood quit the RLD and joined the BSP. He was preparing to contest from the Gangoh seat. But apparently the seat was falling in the SP quota and not the RLD's, that's why he decided to move to the BSP.

A Muslim candidate hasn't won from Gangoh in the past two Assembly elections and one by-election.

The SP is likely to field Chaudhary Inder Sain from the seat. He's the son of former Saharanpur MP Chaudhary Yashpal Singh, a prominent Gujjar leader from the area.

The other seat where equations have now changed is Behat, where sitting MLA Naresh Saini has joined the SP. Behat hasn't been an easy seat for the BJP due to a high concentration of Muslim voters. The party lost the seat by a sizable margin in 2017 and lost its deposit in 2012. Even amdist the Modi waves of 2014 and 2019, the BJP continued to trail in the Behat segment.

The party would now hope that Saini's induction would improve its chances of winning the seat.