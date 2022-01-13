Ram Mandir Card in Hand, CM Yogi Adityanath May Contest UP Polls From Ayodhya

A party functionary was quoted as saying, “While Gorakhpur, which is the seat of the Gorakhnath Math (of which the Yogi is the head) is identified with the chief minister, the religious significance of Ayodhya is far greater. If he contests from there, it will be a clear and strong message that the party and the chief minister are not compromising on their core ideological beliefs for political purposes,” Hindustan Times reported.

The possibility of Adityanath contesting from Ayodhya came up during a meeting of the BJP’s Core Committee on the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls on Tuesday, where Union Home Minister Amit Shah had conducted a sector-wise review and had also taken feedback from the regional in-charges.

As per the BJP’s internal assessment, it would win at least 270 seats, and possibly go up to 290 in the 403-member House, if the party is able to project a combination of Hindutva and development, with Adityanath fighting from the Ram Janmabhoomi, The Indian Express reported citing sources.