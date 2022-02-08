Punishment for 'Love Jihad,' Freebies for Women & Farmers in BJP's UP Manifesto

Two days before Uttar Pradesh goes to polls, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday, 8 February, promised free electricity to farmers for irrigation and employment to at least one member of each family.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah released the party's manifesto 'Sankalpa Patra' at an event in Lucknow, saying, "There were 212 resolutions in the 2017 manifesto, out of which after completing 92 percent of the resolutions today, we have again brought the resolution letter of 2022 in front of you. It is the work culture of BJP that we do what we say."
The manifesto makes a number of promises for schemes and concessions aimed at farmers, women, and the youth.
Further, the manifesto states that a minimum imprisonment of 10 years and a fine of Rs 1 lakh would be imposed on those found guilty of committing 'Love Jihad.'
Mukhyamantri Krishi Sinchai Yojana will be started at a cost of Rs 5,000 crore, Shah announced, saying that the scheme will provide for grants to be given for the construction of borewells, tube wells, ponds, and tanks.
"In next 5 years, the government will strengthen wheat and paddy purchase at MSP," the BJP leader said. A Rs 5,000 crore renewal plan for sugar mills in the state was also announced.
A number of schemes for women were also part of the poll manifesto,
Shah, reading from the manifesto, promised free LPG cylinders for women on the occasion of Holi and Diwali, free travel on public transport for women over 60, and free two-wheelers for female college students under Rani Laxmibai Yojana.
"Mukhyamantri Kanya Sumangala Yojana allowance for mothers and sisters will be increased from 15 thousand to 25 thousand. The Chief Minister will provide financial assistance of up to 1 lakh under the community marriage grant scheme," the home minister also announced.
The party has also vowed to double the number of women in all government jobs, including UP Public Service Commission (UPPSC).
Two crore tablets and smartphones will be distributed to the youth under the Swami Vivekananda Yuva Sashaktikaran Yojana, Amit Shah announced on Tuesday.
"Will provide free coaching to aspiring youth for competitive exams like UPSC, UPPSC, NDA. One ITI will be established in each block," he said.
