Punishment for 'Love Jihad,' Freebies for Women & Farmers in BJP's UP Manifesto

Two days before Uttar Pradesh (UP) goes to polls, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday, 8 February, promised free electricity to farmers for irrigation and employment to at least one member of each family.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah released the party's manifesto 'Sankalpa Patra' at an event in Lucknow, saying, "There were 212 resolutions in the 2017 manifesto, out of which after completing 92 percent of the resolutions today, we have again brought the resolution letter of 2022 in front of you. It is the work culture of BJP that we do what we say."

The manifesto makes a number of promises for schemes and concessions aimed at farmers, women, and the youth.

Further, the manifesto states that a minimum imprisonment of 10 years and a fine of Rs 1 lakh would be imposed on those found guilty of committing 'Love Jihad.'