Priyanka Gandhi To Give 40% Tickets to Women: Did It Work For BJD & TMC Earlier?

Some would argue that there are cultural differences between UP on one hand and Odisha and West Bengal on the other. But there may be a bigger factor at play than that.

It is significant that both the TMC and the BJD are in power in their respective states. Both the governments initiated a number of welfare schemes aimed at women, which had an impact among poorer women in particular.

In the Bengal for instance, the TMC had nearly 20 percentage point lead over the BJP among poorer women, while the latter led among richer women according to the Lokniti-CSDS survey for the 2021 Assembly polls.

The most stark was the case of Adivasi women. The Quint found that in several Adivasi households, women were supporting the TMC while men were with BJP.

This is supported by data as well. According to CSDS, the TMC had a 11 percentage points lead over BJP among Adivasi women, while the BJP had an 18 point lead among Adivasi men.

In its ground reports, The Quint found out that a lot of this was due to schemes providing food and cash benefits to poorer households.

In Odisha too the government won the support of women through a variety of targeted schemes - from providing health insurance to female family members, to allowances for pregnant women, smartphones for women farmers and sanitary napkins for teenage girls to name a few.

One of the BJD's MPs is Pramila Bisoyi, who has been part of the Self Help Group movement in Odisha. Her presence shows how representation and development schemes go together.