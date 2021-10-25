UP Polls: Priyanka Gandhi Says Free Medical Treatment Up to Rs 10 L if Cong Wins

Claiming that the Congress does not exist in UP, Maurya stated, "In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, they got two MPs from UP and in 2019 Lok Sabha election, it was further reduced to one MP. Similarly, in the 2017 UP Assembly elections, the Congress got seven seats and in the 2022 polls, if it manages to repeat the figure of seven, then it will be a big achievement,” he told news agency PTI in an interview.

Maurya felt the same for the Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party, saying, “Almost the same is the condition of the SP and the BSP, whose tenure people have not forgotten, and will never forget as corruption, crime, encouragement to mafia, casteism and appeasement dominated."