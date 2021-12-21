PM Modi Hails UP Govt's Efforts for Women, Transfers Rs 1,000 Cr to SHGs

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi, taking a jibe at the prime minister's announcement, said after Tuesday's event: "What did I say to the women of UP? To use their power, now even PM Modi has bent a knee. Why didn't he announce this in the last 5 yrs? Why now, before elections?

Prime Minister Modi's announcement of the welfare scheme for women comes close on the heels of the Congress's declaration that 40 percent of the party's candidates who will contest the upcoming Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh will be women. The party had also launched a 'Ladki Hu, Lad Sakti Hu' campaign ahead of the upcoming elections.

Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, likely to be held during February-March 2022, will see parties contesting for 403 Assembly constituencies. The BJP, which presently holds a majority in the state, had won the 2017 polls with an overwhelming mandate of 312 seats.