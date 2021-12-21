PM Modi Hails UP Govt's Efforts for Women, Transfers Rs 1,000 Cr to SHGs

Addressing a programme in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, 21 December, announced the transfer of Rs 1,000 crore to bank accounts of self help groups (SHGs), a scheme that will benefit around 16 lakh women.
(Photo: PTI)
The transfer comes as part of the Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana – National Rural Livelihood Mission (DAY-NRLM).
During the event, the prime minister also transferred an amount of over 20 crore to more than 1 lakh beneficiaries under the Mukhya Mantri Kanya Sumangala Scheme, which provides conditional cash transfers to a girl child at different stages of her life.
"5 years ago there was mafia raj on the streets of UP. Goons used to be in power in UP. Who was the biggest sufferer of this? My UP's sisters and daughters. It used to be difficult for them to get out on the road. It was difficult to go to school, college," said Prime Minister Modi while addressing the programme in Prayagraj on Tuesday.
"The whole country is watching the work done for the development of UP, for the empowerment of women," he stated.
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi, taking a jibe at the prime minister's announcement, said after Tuesday's event: "What did I say to the women of UP? To use their power, now even PM Modi has bent a knee. Why didn't he announce this in the last 5 yrs? Why now, before elections?
Prime Minister Modi's announcement of the welfare scheme for women comes close on the heels of the Congress's declaration that 40 percent of the party's candidates who will contest the upcoming Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh will be women. The party had also launched a 'Ladki Hu, Lad Sakti Hu' campaign ahead of the upcoming elections.
Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, likely to be held during February-March 2022, will see parties contesting for 403 Assembly constituencies. The BJP, which presently holds a majority in the state, had won the 2017 polls with an overwhelming mandate of 312 seats.
