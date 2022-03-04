Ahead of Last Phase of UP Election, PM Modi Holds Massive Roadshow in Varanasi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a massive roadshow in his Lok Sabha constituency, Varanasi ahead of the last phase of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly election on 7 March.

The prime minister began the rally after putting a garland on the statue of former Home Minister of India Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

He was seen greeting the public while wearing a saffron cap and a towel around his neck.

The PM's convoy was greeted with cheers of 'Jai Shri Ram' and the showering of flower petals, reported news agency PTI.

He had arrived for the roadshow in Varanasi after conducting a rally in Mirzapur on the same day.