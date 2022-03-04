Ahead of Last Phase of UP Election, PM Modi Holds Massive Roadshow in Varanasi

PM Modi during the roadshow in Varanasi on Friday.
(Photo: PTI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a massive roadshow in his Lok Sabha constituency, Varanasi ahead of the last phase of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly election on 7 March.
The prime minister began the rally after putting a garland on the statue of former Home Minister of India Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.
He was seen greeting the public while wearing a saffron cap and a towel around his neck.
The PM's convoy was greeted with cheers of 'Jai Shri Ram' and the showering of flower petals, reported news agency PTI.
He had arrived for the roadshow in Varanasi after conducting a rally in Mirzapur on the same day.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets supporters during a roadshow for the seventh and last phase of UP Assembly elections, in Varanasi district.
Congress leaders Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi were also in Varanasi on Friday.
The siblings offered prayers at the city's Kashi Vishwanath temple ahead of the polls — hours before PM Modi's visit to the shrine, PTI reported.
After their visit to the temple, they went to the Pindara Assembly constituency, where Congress leader Ajay Rai is up against the incumbent BJP MLA Awdhesh Singh.
Union Minister for Women and Child Development Smriti Irani had also visited the shrine earlier on Friday.
(With inputs from PTI.)
