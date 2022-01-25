Senior Congress Leader and Former Union Minister RPN Singh Resigns From Party

RPN Singh quits Congress.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter/RPN Singh)
In a massive blow to the Congress just weeks ahead of the Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, senior leader and former Union Minister RPN Singh resigned from the party on Tuesday, 25 January.
He tendered his resignation to party President Sonia Gandhi.
Earlier, Singh had dropped "AICC (All India Congress Committee) in-charge" from his Twitter bio.
According to sources, Singh is likely to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
A former MP from the Padrauna constituency of Uttar Pradesh between 1996 and 2009, Singh was also previously the head of Jharkhand Congress.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)