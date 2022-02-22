'Twice as Vulnerable as a Muslim Woman': Lucknow Women Recall 2019 CAA Violence

In Lucknow’s Daulatganj area, Ikhtara Khatoon vividly remembers hiding in the kitchen with her 3-year-old son, watching her 65-year-old mother-in-law being beaten as she peeked from inside. Scared and helpless, Ikhtara had no option but to bite her tongue and stay hidden, even as she heard her mother-in-law's screams.

“I was worried that if I step out to help her, they could breach my honor, or hurt my kid. So I stayed put,” Ikhtara said.

This was in December 2019, as violence erupted across different parts of UP, in the aftermath of the anti-CAA protests. Many civilians had alleged that the police barged inside their homes, vandalised their property and beat them up. Ikhatara’s mother-in-law, Razia, was sitting on the bed in their living room, when two men, stormed inside as the police chased them. “I had no idea who those two men were. They were strangers to us who just used our house as an escape route to run from the police,” Razia said.

While the men climbed up the roof and escaped, Razia, who is weak in the limbs, says she was beaten black and blue by the police officers.

“They gave me the worst kinds of abuses. They hit me on my knee, my shoulder. For several days my body parts were blue,” she said, recalling that time.