Mayawati to Not Contest Upcoming UP Elections, Says BSP MP

Mayawati
(Photo: The Quint)
Former chief minister Mayawati will not contest the upcoming Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MP Satish Chandra Misra said on Tuesday, 11 January.
Speaking to ANI Misra said that he , too, will not contest the elections and expressed confidence that BSP will form the next government in the state under Mayawati's leadership.
Mayawati has never contested an Assembly elections in the state in the past.
The statement comes just two days after she held a high-level party meet to finalise candidates for the upcoming polls.
In the 2017 Assembly elections, the party won 19 out of the 403 seats. The BJP had a landslide victory with 312 seats, the Samajwadi Party won 47.
The Congress managed to secure just nine seats.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)