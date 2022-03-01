In East UP, a Village So Backward That Access to Healthcare Is ‘Bhagwan Bharose'

Locals say the nearest hospital is 10 to 15 kilometres away, and with there being no pucca road from the village to these hospitals, the villagers have to cross as many as three streams, and struggle through a difficult terrain to get the sick any form of medical treatment.

Often, when the streams are flooded due to the monsoon and the path is too treacherous to cross with the patients in tow, the locals say that the sick are left to die at home. Their constant refrain to us, as we enquired about their access to healthcare, is that the fate of the sick in Son Garha is just "Bhagwan bharose", or left at the mercy of God.