Businesses Hit, Denied Healthcare—How 'Covid Jihad' Propaganda Hurt UP's Muslims

Many Muslim-majority colonies were being viewed with suspicion of being ‘Covid hotspots’ at the time. The same was the case with Madanpura—a tight security and barricades surrounding it from all sides.

Fauzia kept urging the hospital staff to deliver her baby, but her pleas fell on deaf years. “The doctors and nurses began yelling at me, asking me to leave immediately. My husband had to drag me out on a stretcher, I was in no condition to walk,” Fauzia said.

The hospital staff asked Fauzia to go elsewhere, but it was too late for that by then. Right on the doorstep of the hospital, in the wee hours of that Thursday, Fauzia delivered a girl.

She had no pain killers and no IV fluids hooked on to her. Even as she lay in a pool of blood, the hospital staff refused to even cut her umbilical chord. "My husband had to arrange a blade and he cut my umbilical chord," Fauzia said. Eventually, a nurse agreed to clean her up and do her stitches—but the taunts continued.

“She did my stitches so aggressively and crudely. And she kept saying things like: you people just keep having babies. You already have two children, why do you need a third one. It was very humiliating,” Fauzia remembered, with tears in her eyes.

The Quint reached out to the Sir Sunderlal Hospital for a response, after which the hospital asked for a copy of the admission slip which the reporter shared with them. There has been no response since. The report will be updated if and when there is a reply.

Finally, Fauzia and Arkeem left with their child for their home, but that traumatic night wasn’t over. The ambulance dropped them off midway—not agreeing to go to Madanpura.