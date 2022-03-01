'Entire Cadre Working for Victory': Amit Shah Says BJP Is Stronger Amid UP Polls

File photo of Union Home Minister Amit Shah used for representative purposes.
(Photo: The Quint)
Claiming that the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) is stronger in the ongoing elections in Uttar Pradesh (UP), Amit Shah, the Union Home Minister and the chief campaigner for the BJP, pronounced a 'repeat win' in the UP elections for the BJP, in an interview to The Indian Express, on Tuesday, 1 March.
Shah said that the BJP's strength has improved in Uttar Pradesh and the party has many advantages.
Shah also rejected any existence of a rift between the BJP government in UP and the party organisation, saying that their "goal was to end the criminalisation of politics and the politicisation of the administration."
"Today, from the west to Sonbhadra via Ghaziabad, you will see the entire BJP cadre working towards victory," Shah said.
Shah also denied any change of strategy post the exit of some big leaders from the party ahead of the polls. Instead, he said that the possibility of change of candidates in some constituencies could have in fact led to the leaders leaving the party.
When asked about the lack of representation of Muslims in the UP Assembly, Shah said that BJP "gave tickets on the basis of winnability," and had also made a Muslim MLC (Member of Legislative Council) a minister in the state.
"To BJP, the candidate is not Hindu or Muslim, but a party worker," he added.
Shah said that CM Adityanath "has led an exemplary life" and greatly improved law and order in UP. The roads have also been improved to a great extent, he said.
"The state never had such good roads – Ghaziabad to Ganga, Gorakhpur to Agra, every region in the state is connected to an Expressway," he stated, adding that the party has fulfilled 92 percent of their promises made in the 2017 manifesto.
He also said that talk of Adityanath as a future prime ministerial candidate is "natural," as "so much work has been done under him, after so many years."
Shah claimed that there were only a few points of conflict between the Centre and the states, and that "they were on the same page on many laws."
The Parliament, the home minister stated, exists in order to pave way for smooth Centre-state relations, adding that no other "extra-constitutional body" was needed for the same.
Responding to a question on the status of the economy, Shah said that the government has improved the atmosphere and taken steps on administrative reforms to help with increasing investment.
Shah also said that by initiating PLI (Production Linked Incentive) schemes in a number of sectors, the Centre has provided an impetus to the manufacturing sector. He also pointed out that they have announced measures in the budget to improve the manufacturing sector.
He emphasised that the economy was doing well, and that the fiscal deficit of the country was under control in comparison with other nations.
Further, when asked about jobs, Shah said that there is a difference between jobs and employment.
"We have improved the employment situation," he said.
(With inputs from The Indian Express.)