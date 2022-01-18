Report Card of UP MLAs: 174 Legislators Asked No Question in Assembly in 5 Years

The 2022 Assembly elections are less than a month away, with the first phase of voting set to be held in Uttar Pradesh on 10 February, kicking off a seven-phase polling in the state.

Other states to go to polls are - Goa, Manipur, Punjab, and Uttarakhand.

Eligible voters of these states will exercise their democratic right to vote, elect a representative from their constituency, and send them to the Legislative Assembly, just as they did five years ago.

Five years ago, the people elected their MLAs, sent them to raise issues on their behalf in the Assembly, and to take their problems to the elected government. But how successfully have they done that? How many questions did they raise in the Assembly?

In UP, the record of elected representatives is pretty dismal, with 174 members of the Assembly not raising even a single question.