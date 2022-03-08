'EC, Varanasi Officials Tampering EVMs': Akhilesh Claims as Result Day Nears

Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday, 8 March, alleged that EVMs in Varanasi were being tampered to manipulate poll results.
(Photo: The Quint)
A day after exit polls predicted a loss for the Samajwadi Party (SP) in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022, party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday, 8 March, alleged that the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) in Varanasi were being tampered to manipulate poll results.
Yadav alleged that the Varanasi district magistrate was transporting EVMs without informing the local candidates, urging the Election Commission to look into it.
This comes after a video surfaced which appeared to show officials carrying EVMs as a crowd gathers and confronts them.
"Exit polls want to create a perception that BJP is winning. This is the last fight for democracy. EVM is being transported without being informed to candidates," Yadav was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.
"Samajwadi Party is winning Ayodhya that is why BJP is scared. Election Commission officials are tampering with EVMs," he claimed.
The SP president's allegations come less than 48 hours before the counting of votes for the crucial UP polls. The counting will begin as scheduled on Thursday, 8 am.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is likely to retain power in Uttar Pradesh with a comfortable margin, exit polls results released on Monday predicted.
As per the Times Now-Veto exit polls, the BJP is slated to win 225 seats and retain power in UP, despite garnering 100 less seats than what it won in 2017. The ABP-CVoter has projected 228-244 seats for the BJP, while Zee News-DesignBoxed has predicted 223-248 seats for the saffron party.
Meanwhile, India Today-Axis My India, as well as News24-Today's Chanakya have predicted a sweep for the incumbent BJP and its allies in Uttar Pradesh.