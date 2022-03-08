'EC, Varanasi Officials Tampering EVMs': Akhilesh Claims as Result Day Nears

"Exit polls want to create a perception that BJP is winning. This is the last fight for democracy. EVM is being transported without being informed to candidates," Yadav was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

"Samajwadi Party is winning Ayodhya that is why BJP is scared. Election Commission officials are tampering with EVMs," he claimed.

The SP president's allegations come less than 48 hours before the counting of votes for the crucial UP polls. The counting will begin as scheduled on Thursday, 8 am.