Ahead of Results, EC To Suspend Varanasi Officer Over SP's EVM Tampering Charge

A day after Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav alleged EVM tampering in Varanasi, the Election Commission has asked Uttar Pradesh chief election office to take action against Varanasi Additional District Magistrate NK Singh. (Representative photo)
(Photo: PTI)
A day after Samajwadi Party (SP) President Akhilesh Yadav alleged Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) tampering in Varanasi, the Election Commission (EC) has asked Uttar Pradesh (UP) chief election office to take action against Varanasi Additional District Magistrate (ADM) NK Singh.
The EC has asked the UP Chief Electoral Officer to suspend Singh, reported news agency ANI.
Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday had alleged that the Varanasi ADM was transporting EVMs without informing the local candidates, urging the EC to look into it.
"The news of EVM being caught in Varanasi is giving a message to every assembly of UP to be alert. All the candidates and supporters of SP-alliance should be ready with their cameras to thwart the attempt of rigging in the counting of votes. To protect youth democracy and future, become soldiers in counting of votes," the SP chief had said.
This comes after a video surfaced which appeared to show officials carrying EVMs as a crowd gathers and confronts them.
"We need to be alert if EVMs are being transported this way. This is theft. We need to save our votes. We may go to court against it but before that, I want to appeal to people to save the democracy," Yadav had said.
This comes merely hours before the counting of votes begins for UP Assembly elections at 8 am on Thursday.
In UP's Sant Kabir Nagar, two ballot papers have been recovered from a record keeper inside the counting site located at HRPG college, as per allegations furthered by Bahujan Samaj Party candidate Aftab Alam.
Alam urged the Election Commission to probe the matter.
The district magistrate of Sant Kabir Nagar, Divya Mittal, said that the unused ballot papers had remained behind due to a mistake, and that an FIR has been registered in the matter.
"Two ballot papers to be put in the EVM machine were found in the register of Khilalabad lands records officer Nagendra Singh. An FIR has been registered against him. He has been suspended with immediate effect and a committee has been constituted under the chairmanship of ADM (J) to investigate the matter," the DM said.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)