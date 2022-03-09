Ahead of Results, EC To Suspend Varanasi Officer Over SP's EVM Tampering Charge

A day after Samajwadi Party (SP) President Akhilesh Yadav alleged Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) tampering in Varanasi, the Election Commission (EC) has asked Uttar Pradesh (UP) chief election office to take action against Varanasi Additional District Magistrate (ADM) NK Singh.

The EC has asked the UP Chief Electoral Officer to suspend Singh, reported news agency ANI.

Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday had alleged that the Varanasi ADM was transporting EVMs without informing the local candidates, urging the EC to look into it.

"The news of EVM being caught in Varanasi is giving a message to every assembly of UP to be alert. All the candidates and supporters of SP-alliance should be ready with their cameras to thwart the attempt of rigging in the counting of votes. To protect youth democracy and future, become soldiers in counting of votes," the SP chief had said.