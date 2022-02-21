Why Many Who Lost Loved Ones to COVID-19 Second Wave Are Still Voting for BJP

Many who have lost loved ones to Covid second wave in UP, continue to support the BJP.
Aroop Mishra\ The Quint
Video Editor: Deepthi Ramdas
26-year-old Swapnil Rastogi is aghast. He lost his father, Raj Kumar Rastogi, in April 2021, at the peak of the second Covid wave after days of running around haplessly, looking for an oxygen bed. When he finally found one, he was told that his father is critical, and needs a ventilator, but before he could arrange a bed in a hospital with a ventilator to spare, it was too late. “My father lost the battle by then,” Swapnil said.
Old photograph of Swapnil Rastogi with his late father.
Swapnil and his extended family had run from pillar to post to arrange facilities for his father. At the time, Swapnil recalled, “everyone was furious.” But less than a year since then, to Swapnil’s own surprise, the anger is no longer palpable.
“My own family members have gone back to supporting the BJP. They have forgotten the trauma we faced, they have forgotten the dead bodies floating on Ganga,” Swapnil said.
Swapnil said his father was himself an ardent BJP supporter, endorsing the BJP's politics of Hindutva. "But what happened in the end? He didn't even get a hospital bed at the time of need," Swapnil lamented.
At the peak of the second covid wave in Uttar Pradesh, visuals of dead bodies floating on river Ganga ignited outrage and condemnation from across the country, and even globally. At the time, it was widely speculated that the wave will be the downfall of the BJP government, with several complaining of losing their loved ones to lack of oxygen support or hospital bed.
“But my father’s relatives have been able to rationalise his death very quickly. They say if a country like America could not manage Covid well then we are still just a developing nation,” Swapnil said.
Speaking to The Quint, Swapnil’s uncle, or his father’s elder brother, R.B. Rastogi said “anyone could have died at that time.”
“It was a matter of chance. Pure luck,” he said.
R.B. Rastogi
In December 2021, the UP government informed the state legislative council that “no deaths were reported in the state due to lack of oxygen during the pandemic.” While ground reports dispute this narrative, Rastogi blames the ‘black marketers’ for the oxygen shortage, not the government.
“It’s the black marketers’ fault. Otherwise, there was no dearth of oxygen. I lost my own younger brother to lack of oxygen availability. But I won’t blame the government for it,” he said.
A huge admirer of the Yogi government, Rastogi added that he has never seen a politician in his entire life "who has done so much for the masses."
“Yogi Ji was himself infected with Covid at one point. So it’s one of those things that you can’t just magically fix using some machine. The BJP did the best it could, it made maximum efforts,” Rastogi said.
For Tara Tiwari, losing her husband, the sole earner of the family was a “devastating experience.”
“The experience was horrible. The hospital didn’t treat him well, facilities were scarce, our complaints weren’t being heard. It was terrible,” Tara said.
In the aftermath of his death, Tara’s daughter, Arushi began volunteering for several covid-help groups, to help with ration and other facilities. “I realised that what we went through, others shouldn’t.”
Both Tara and Arushi say they saw “havoc on the streets” during the Covid waves. And yet, both are supporting the BJP.
“Yes, the covid management was bad. But then, there are other things too. I feel safe under BJP. The law and order has improved enormously, especially for women,” she said.
“Most importantly, I feel safe from any terrorists or outsider threat under BJP,” she added.
Tara Tiwari and her daughter Arushi Tiwari
Arushi, who is 21-years-old, is slightly less enthusiastic about the BJP, but is still appreciative. “I think it’s great that under BJP, we get funds directly in our accounts, no middlemen,” she said.
During the Covid waves, and the following lockdowns, many also complained of facing grave financial losses. Mamta Singh, a 42-year-old woman who works in a marketing firm, had to go without a salary for many months.
“It got so bad that I had to seek help from others for grocery and ration, and even something as basic as a gas cylinder,” she said.
Mamta Singh
Despite this, Singh supports the BJP.
"I can’t blame the government for what I went through. Private companies need to understand they shouldn’t deduct salaries or take away people’s jobs in such times,” she said.
She added: “We, the public, should help each other. A lot of the grievances don’t reach the government. The middlemen and government subordinates are to be blamed.”
