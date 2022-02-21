Why Many Who Lost Loved Ones to COVID-19 Second Wave Are Still Voting for BJP

Swapnil said his father was himself an ardent BJP supporter, endorsing the BJP's politics of Hindutva. "But what happened in the end? He didn't even get a hospital bed at the time of need," Swapnil lamented.

At the peak of the second covid wave in Uttar Pradesh, visuals of dead bodies floating on river Ganga ignited outrage and condemnation from across the country, and even globally. At the time, it was widely speculated that the wave will be the downfall of the BJP government, with several complaining of losing their loved ones to lack of oxygen support or hospital bed.

“But my father’s relatives have been able to rationalise his death very quickly. They say if a country like America could not manage Covid well then we are still just a developing nation,” Swapnil said.