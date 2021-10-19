'Congress to Give 40% of Tickets to Women in UP Elections': Priyanka Gandhi

Congress National General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday, 19 October, declared that 40 percent of the party's candidates who will contest the upcoming Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh will be women.
"The Congress party has decided that it will give 40 percent of the total election tickets to women in the state," Gandhi was quoted as saying by news agency ANI at a press conference on Tuesday.
"These tickets will be given on the basis of merit, and not just on the basis of caste or religion," she added.
"Women power has an important role in the progress of the country and society, we will empower them by giving political share to that role. Congress is going to fulfil the promise of women empowerment. Women power is going to get political stake," the Congress party said in a tweet shortly after the announcement.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which presently holds a majority in the state, had won the 2017 polls with an overwhelming mandate of 312 seats. While the Samajwadi Party (SP) had won 47 seats and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) had won 19 seats, the Congress had merely secured victory in seven seats.
The elections are particularly critical for the BJP, in order for the party to retain its heft at the Centre.
Five states – Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Manipur, and Uttarakhand – are expected to go to polls in 2022.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)