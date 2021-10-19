'Congress to Give 40% of Tickets to Women in UP Elections': Priyanka Gandhi

Congress National General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday, 19 October, declared that 40 percent of the party's candidates who will contest the upcoming Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh will be women.

"The Congress party has decided that it will give 40 percent of the total election tickets to women in the state," Gandhi was quoted as saying by news agency ANI at a press conference on Tuesday.

"These tickets will be given on the basis of merit, and not just on the basis of caste or religion," she added.