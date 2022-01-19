UP Elections: Why Congress May Gain By Focusing on A Limited Number of Seats

This time the party has already released a list of 125 candidates and, according to news reports, plans to contest all the 403 seats in the state. The party’s vote share has been hovering below 8 percent since 1996 – apart from 2012 when it went up to 11 percent. So does it makes sense for the Congress to spread itself thin across the state? Or should it utilize its limited appeal in a targeted manner by focusing on a limited number of seats?

A clue to the Congress revival may lie in the neighbouring states. In Bihar and Jharkhand, when the Congress expanded in terms of seats contested, it failed miserably and that is because it has no mass base left on the ground. In the 2014 assembly election in Jharkhand, it contested 62 seats and won six, whereas in 2019, when it contested in alliance on half the number of seats, it won 16 out of 31.

It can be argued that this uptick happened because the votes of its alliance partner were transferred to its kitty. But in Bihar, when the party was in an alliance and managed to bargain more seats than its presence on the ground should have allowed, the result was a disaster. In the 2015 election, it contested 41 seats and won 27, whereas in the 2020 assembly election, it contested on 70 seats and reduced its tally by eight and won a mere 19 seats. While it can partly be attributed to the 2015 alliance a more formidable one, in 2020 the Congress underperformed even compared to its own allies like RJD and CPI-ML.

The Congress substantially reduces its strike rate when it tries to grow without working on increasing its presence on the ground in terms of workers/cadres. Even in the last assembly election in Uttar Pradesh, its strike rate was just 6 percent. The question to ask is whether the Congress is better served by maintaining a vote share across the state or concentrating in areas where it can make a higher impact?

The answer to this question may vary from election to election till the time the party can boast of a substantial cadre base. When the opposition space opens up, like it has this time, the Congress should worry about maximizing its gains to be able to bargain with other parties in a non-BJP space post-election. In Uttar Pradesh, where there have been numerous reports of the Congress lacking cadre on the ground, it should utilize its resources in a much more concentrated manner. The question is: where should the Congress target its resources?