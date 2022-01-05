Congress 'Postpones' Major Rallies in Election-Bound States Amid Omicron Scare

As the country is grappled with a surge of COVID-19 cases and the rapidly spreading Omicron variant of the virus, the Congress party on Wednesday, 5 January announced that it has "postponed major rallies in Uttar Pradesh and other poll-bound states."

Speaking to ANI, Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal said that the party has "asked state units to assess the COVID-19 situation in their states and take a decision on holding rallies."

Earlier on Wednesday, the Congress also called off all marathons it had scheduled as a part of the 'Ladki Hoon, Lad Sakti Hoon' campaign in Uttar Pradesh.

The cancellations come while the Congress, along with other parties, are facing flak for organising massive election rallies in poll-bound states.

A video of a stampede-like situation from a marathon organised by the Congress in Bareilly also went viral on social media on Tuesday.