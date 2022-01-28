BJP's 3rd List for UP Polls: Siddharth Nath Singh To Fight From Allahabad West

Image used for representational purposes.
(Photo: Namita Chauhan/The Quint)
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday, 28 January, released a list of 91 candidates for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh (UP) Assembly elections. The ruling party has given tickets to 13 ministers and is repeating its sitting MLA in Ayodhya.
While the party has dropped Co-Operative Affairs Minister Mukut Bihari Verma from the polls, his son Gaurav has been fielded from his Kaiserganj seat in Bahraich.
Nine of the 91 candidates listed are women. These include Sindhuja Mishra from Kunda, Neelam Karwariya from Meja, Aarti Kol from Koraon, Anupma Jaiswal from Bahraich, Saroj Sonkar from Balha, Aarti Tiwari from Goshaiganj, Neelam Sonkar from Lalganj, Manju Saroj from Mehnagar, and Sunita Parikshit Singh from Zamania.
Minister of Medical and Health, Family Welfare, Mother and Child Welfare, Jai Pratap Singh, has also found a place on the list and will contest from Bansi.
Cabinet Minister Siddharth Nath Singh will be contesting from Allahabad West, while Nand Gopal Gupta 'Nandi' will be in the fray from Allahabad South.
Agriculture Minister Surya Pratap Shahi has also found a place on the list.
The first phase of the 2022 state Assembly elections will begin on 10 February, and the polls will end on 7 March with the seventh and last phase. The votes will be counted on 10 March.
