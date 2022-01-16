UP Polls: The Song Battle Between YouTube Star Neha Rathore & BJP MP Ravi Kishan

Neha Singh Rathore has questioned these claims in her song.

With her refrain 'UP mein ka ba,', that is, 'what's there in UP,' Rathore brings up issues like COVID-19, unemployment, and the Lakhimpur Kheri tragedy that occurred last year.

Her verse about the latter refers to the incident in which Union Minister of Home Ajay Kumar Mishra’s son, Ashish Mishra, allegedly ran his vehicle over four farmers, among others, while they were marching in protest against the farm laws.

Rathore questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s reputation of being a 'chaukidar,' asking who is responsible for the tragedy.

In her song, she also talks about the dead bodies of COVID-19 victims flowing in the Ganga.

Rathore's song has been widely shared by opposition leaders and social media influencers.